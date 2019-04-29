Family of gran who died in crash speak of devastation

Katrina Smith died in the smash on the A96 Forres to Inverness road near Brodie in Moray.

Katrina Smith: She was pronounced dead.

The family of a great-grandmother who died in a crash have said they have been left devastated by the death.

Katrina Smith died in the smash on the A96 Forres to Inverness road near Brodie in Moray.

The 76-year-old, from Burghead, was driving a grey Peugeot car when it was involved in a collision with a silver Isuzu pick-up shortly before 6am on Sunday.

In a statement, her family said: "We are devastated at the loss of our much loved mam, granny and great granny."

A 25-year-old man who was in the pick-up was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a serious injury.

A96: The road was closed for ten hours. Jasperimage

Sergeant Scott Deans said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

"Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact police on 101, or speak to a police officer in person, quoting incident number 1012 of April 28."

The road was closed for around ten hours following the crash but has now reopened.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.