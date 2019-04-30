Explicit videos of school teacher posted on porn sites

The pictures and video of the secondary school teacher emerged after a pupil found them online.

Police: An investigation has been launched. PA

Explicit pictures and videos of a Dundee school teacher have been posted on two porn websites.

Dundee City Council is now investigating the discovery after the content was also shared on social media.

A spokesman said: "It would not be appropriate to discuss an ongoing police investigation.

"The council does not comment on personnel issues."

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We are aware and we are making inquiries."

