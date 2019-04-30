Man charged over 'racial abuse' at amateur football match

The incident allegedly happened between Aberdeen University Football Club and Kincorth Amateurs.

Football: The game was abandoned.

A man has been charged for allegedly shouting racial abuse at a footballer during an amateur game in Aberdeen.

The incident is said to have happened at an amateur first division league game between Aberdeen University Football Club and Kincorth Amateurs at Tullos Primary School.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the alleged abuse on Saturday, April 20.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

The game was abandoned following the incident.

Constable Richard Morrison said: "We are grateful to members of the public and the community who assisted while enquiries were carried out."

