Former Scotland footballer suffers brain aneurysm

A former Scotland international footballer has suffered a brain aneurysm.

Ex-Leicester midfielder and Peterhead manager Ian Wilson fell ill at an event organised by Highland League champions Cove Rangers in Aberdeen.

The 61-year-old, from Aberdeen, who runs a soccer school in the city, is in a stable condition after surgery.

Wilson earned five caps for Scotland in the late 1980s while also making 300 appearances for Leicester.

He also played for Everton and Turkish side Besiktas as well as Derby and Wigan.

In a message of support, Peterhead said: "Everyone at Peterhead FC would like to wish former manager Ian Wilson a speedy recovery after his recent surgery."

