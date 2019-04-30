Buildings evacuated after bag found near university

The discovery was made in Airlie Place next to Dundee University on Tuesday.

Buildings have been evacuated after a bag was found near a university.

The discovery was made in Airlie Place next to Dundee University on Tuesday at 3pm.

Police have cordoned off the area while investigations are being carried out.

A spokesman said: "Officers attended at Airlie Place in Dundee after reports of a bag left.

"Appropriate measures were put in place after concerns were raised.

"There was nothing suspicious within the bag. Thank you to the public for their patience whilst this was ongoing."

A Dundee University spokesman said: "Due to an ongoing police situation, Airlie Place and the junction with Perth Road, are closed to all access.

"Please use a different route around the university."

Speaking from the scene, STV News reporter Ben Philip said: "A blue hold all bag has been found on a pavement next to the university student union building.

"There is a high police presence."

