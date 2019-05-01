Seafood factory evacuated following ammonia leak

Dozens of firefighters were called to Macduff Shellfish in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday.

Mintlaw: Emergency services have been called. Google 2019

A seafood factory in Aberdeenshire has been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Emergency services were called to Macduff Shellfish in Mintlaw following the ammonia alert shortly before 6.30am on Wednesday.

Almost 25 firefighters were at the scene while the factory has been evacuated.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are at the scene at an incident on Station Road in Mintlaw.

"We got the call at 6.25am."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have 24 firefighters at the scene.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

