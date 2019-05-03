  • STV
  • MySTV

Lured to his death by pregnant ex caught in web of lies

STV

Steven Donaldson was killed by his former girlfriend and two men at nature reserve.

Steven Donaldson: Tasmin Glass killed him.
Steven Donaldson: Tasmin Glass killed him.

Steven Donaldson was described at his funeral as a bright, hard-working, funny and talented young man.

The offshore worker from Arbroath had been in a relationship with Tasmin Glass, a local singer trying to build a music career.

What followed was a chain of events which on Friday ended with Glass and two men - Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson - being convicted of Mr Donaldson's killing.

Ex-girlfriend: Tasmin Glass was pregnant with his baby.
Ex-girlfriend: Tasmin Glass was pregnant with his baby.

Dickie and Davidson, both 24, were found guilty of murder while Glass was convicted of culpable homicide.

Then 19-year-old, Glass was pregnant with his baby, but that relationship ended and she began having a sexual relationship with Steven Dickie.

Steven Dickie: Found guilty of murder.
Steven Dickie: Found guilty of murder.

She said if Dickie had known she and Mr Donaldson were still texting each other, he would have gone "mental".

On the night of June 6 last year, Glass lured Steven Donaldson to the Peter Pan Playpark in the Angus town, telling him she wanted to talk about their relationship and insurance money she owed him from a written-off car.

But unknown to her ex-boyfriend, she had also arranged for Dickie and Davidson to meet them there.

When they arrived, Glass sped off from the scene, before they started to give Mr Donaldson "a hiding".

He was taken to the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, where the brutal assault continued; Mr Donaldson suffered 26 stab wounds while his jaw was broken, possibly with a baseball bat.

He tried to escape, but his spinal chord was severed in two places by a weapon such as a sword or a machete - and then both he and his car were set on fire.

During the trial, prosecutors said Glass facilitated the killing, that both she, Dickie and Davidson all sourced a baseball bat together, before the attack took place.

The court heard Dickie's testimony described as "absurd", that Davidson was a calculating character and Glass used Dickie and Davidson in a web of lies about her relationships.

Chief inspector Andy Patrick, who led the investigation into the murder, said the vicious killing "could not have happened" without Glass setting it up.

He said: "From an early stage we identified that Tasmin Glass played a key role assisted by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson: Also guilty of murdering Steven Donaldson.
Callum Davidson: Also guilty of murdering Steven Donaldson.

"You can see the collusion of the three people that it has been a planned attack. They sourced a weapon beforehand. There was reconnaissance of the two key areas.

"That demonstrates there has been planning and thinking around this before it took place. Without Tasmin luring Steven Donaldson to Peter Pan Park this couldn't have happened."

Hundreds turned out for Steven Donaldson's funeral in Arbroath last July, as a motorbike procession was held in an outpouring of grief for a young man whose life was cut so cruelly short.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.