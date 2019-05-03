Lured to his death by pregnant ex caught in web of lies

Steven Donaldson was killed by his former girlfriend and two men at nature reserve.

Steven Donaldson: Tasmin Glass killed him.

Steven Donaldson was described at his funeral as a bright, hard-working, funny and talented young man.

The offshore worker from Arbroath had been in a relationship with Tasmin Glass, a local singer trying to build a music career.

What followed was a chain of events which on Friday ended with Glass and two men - Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson - being convicted of Mr Donaldson's killing.

Ex-girlfriend: Tasmin Glass was pregnant with his baby.

Dickie and Davidson, both 24, were found guilty of murder while Glass was convicted of culpable homicide.

Then 19-year-old, Glass was pregnant with his baby, but that relationship ended and she began having a sexual relationship with Steven Dickie.

Steven Dickie: Found guilty of murder.

She said if Dickie had known she and Mr Donaldson were still texting each other, he would have gone "mental".

On the night of June 6 last year, Glass lured Steven Donaldson to the Peter Pan Playpark in the Angus town, telling him she wanted to talk about their relationship and insurance money she owed him from a written-off car.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6032500005001-news-190502-kinnordy16x9.jpg" />

But unknown to her ex-boyfriend, she had also arranged for Dickie and Davidson to meet them there.

When they arrived, Glass sped off from the scene, before they started to give Mr Donaldson "a hiding".

He was taken to the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, where the brutal assault continued; Mr Donaldson suffered 26 stab wounds while his jaw was broken, possibly with a baseball bat.

He tried to escape, but his spinal chord was severed in two places by a weapon such as a sword or a machete - and then both he and his car were set on fire.

During the trial, prosecutors said Glass facilitated the killing, that both she, Dickie and Davidson all sourced a baseball bat together, before the attack took place.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5812714559001-news-180708-steve16x9.jpg" />

The court heard Dickie's testimony described as "absurd", that Davidson was a calculating character and Glass used Dickie and Davidson in a web of lies about her relationships.

Chief inspector Andy Patrick, who led the investigation into the murder, said the vicious killing "could not have happened" without Glass setting it up.

He said: "From an early stage we identified that Tasmin Glass played a key role assisted by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson: Also guilty of murdering Steven Donaldson.

"You can see the collusion of the three people that it has been a planned attack. They sourced a weapon beforehand. There was reconnaissance of the two key areas.

"That demonstrates there has been planning and thinking around this before it took place. Without Tasmin luring Steven Donaldson to Peter Pan Park this couldn't have happened."

Hundreds turned out for Steven Donaldson's funeral in Arbroath last July, as a motorbike procession was held in an outpouring of grief for a young man whose life was cut so cruelly short.

