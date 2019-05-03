Three guilty of killing man in nature reserve car park

Steven Donaldson was stabbed 26 times before his body was put in a car and set on fire.

Steven Donaldson: Brutally attacked and set on fire. Police Scotland

A woman and two men have been found guilty of killing a man in a nature reserve car park.

Steven Donaldson, 27, was savagely attacked before being bundled into a car and set on fire in Kirriemuir, Angus, last June.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, both 24, were found guilty of murder on Friday by a jury after nine hours of deliberations.

Their co-accused Tasmin Glass, 20, was convicted of culpable homicide.

A trial at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Glass lured her ex-boyfriend Mr Donaldson into the hands of Dickie and Davidson at a play park in Arbroath.

When his body was found at Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, he had suffered 26 stab wounds and his spinal chord had been severed in two places.

Judge Lord Pentland told Dickie and Davidson: "You both stand convicted of the savage and depraved murder of Steven Andrew Donaldson, a loved and respected young man who had done neither of you any harm."

He told Glass: "You stand convicted of what is on any view an extremely serious offence of culpable homicide."

All three will be sentenced on May 30, when Dickie and Davidson will face mandatory life sentences.

Chief inspector Andrew Patrick added: "We are pleased with the guilty verdicts today.

"First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of Steven Donaldson, who was the innocent victim of this brutal murder.

"They have shown great bravery and dignity throughout their terrible ordeal.

"I would also like to thank the community in Angus who have assisted us and shown patience while we carried out our investigation.

"There was understandably a considerable amount of concern following this horrific crime and we appreciate their cooperation while we conducted our enquiries.

"I hope they feel that bit safer knowing that these violent individuals are now off the streets."

