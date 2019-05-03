  • STV
  • MySTV

Man chopped off disabled woman's hand and left house with it

STV

Stephen Brisbane, 34, carried out the brutal crime on the woman who was in a wheelchair.

Dundee: Forensic officers were called following the attack.
Dundee: Forensic officers were called following the attack. STV

A man has admitted walking into a wheelchair-bound woman's home and chopping off one of her hands.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, Stephen Brisbane, 34, pleaded guilty to severing 62-year-old Sandra McGowan's right hand and taking it away with him when he left.

Brisbane managed to enter Ms McGowan's Dundee home on February 14, 2018, using an electronic key fob.

He seized hold of her right wrist and hacked it off with a knife.

During the horror ordeal Ms McGowan lost consciousness and Brisbane, from Dundee, picked up her hand and carried it away with him.

The allegations that Brisbane caused Ms McGowan to fall from her wheelchair onto the ground was deleted from the charge as was the claim that he robbed her of a ring and failed to get medical assistance for her.

Brisbane admitted assaulting Ms McGowan to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and to the danger of her life.

None of the facts in the case were narrated in court.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard QC said: "The plea was only agreed in the course of this morning and there is some considerable background to this case. I would ask the case be deferred for a full narrative to be heard."

The court was told that Brisbane had a number of previous convictions.

His plea of not guilty to earlier that night entering Ms McGowan's home and demanding drugs and money from her and stealing an electronic key fob, remote controls and a mobile phone and holder was accepted.

Brisbane also denied stealing a mobile phone from his sister Claire Brisbane at a flat in Pitalpin Court, Dundee on February 13, 2018. This not guilty plea was also accepted.

Brisbane was due to go to trial in Edinburgh in July, but admitted his guilt during a continued preliminary hearing.

Judge Johanna Johnston deferred sentence until later this month.

She told Brisbane, who is in custody: "You have accepted your guilt to a serious offence."

Defence QC Mark Stewart said: "There is a medical background to this matter and it may take some time to put that into a narrative."

Mr Stewart will give his plea in mitigation when the case next calls.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.