Driver left seriously injured after one-vehicle crash

A 35-year-old man was driving a Vauxhall Corsa was taken to hospital following the smash.

Crash: Road between Kirkbrae, Cults, and Kingswells. Google 2019

A driver has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The 35-year-old was travelling on the road between Kirkbrae, Cults, and Kingswells on Sunday when the collision occurred at around 6.10pm.

A Police Scotland statement said: "A 35-year-old man who was driving the Vauxhall Corsa suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the car beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3165 of May 5."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.