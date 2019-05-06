Driver left seriously injured after one-vehicle crash
A 35-year-old man was driving a Vauxhall Corsa was taken to hospital following the smash.
A driver has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.
The 35-year-old was travelling on the road between Kirkbrae, Cults, and Kingswells on Sunday when the collision occurred at around 6.10pm.
A Police Scotland statement said: "A 35-year-old man who was driving the Vauxhall Corsa suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the car beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3165 of May 5."
