Men charged after cocaine worth £15,000 recovered in raid

Police officers carried out an intelligence-led operation in Aberdeen on Friday.

Aberdeen: Kirk Brae Court, within the Cults area. Google 2019

More than £15,000 worth of cocaine was recovered during a police raid in Aberdeen.

Two men, aged 24 and 33, have been charged over the discovery and are anticipated to appear at the city's sheriff court on Tuesday.

The recovery was made on Friday as part of an intelligence-led operation in Kirk Brae Court, within the Cults area.

Around £5000 in cash was also discovered.

Detective sergeant Bruce Buntain said: "The illegal supply of drugs brings nothing but misery and harm to communities and this latest recovery means a significant quantity of illicit substances has been removed from circulation.

"We rely on the support we receive from members of the public.

"If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland or Crimestoppers."

