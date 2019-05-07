North Sea helicopter pilots vote for industrial action

The ballot among the British Airline Pilots Association returned a 94% vote for strike action.

CHC Scotia: A ballot was conducted.

Helicopter pilots working for a company in the North Sea have voted for industrial action amid a dispute over pay.

The ballot conducted among members of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) returned a 94% vote for strike action, as well as unanimous support for action short of a strike.

It comes as the union claims CHC Scotia has failed to offer an "acceptable" pay deal for its members, despite months of negotiations.

BALPA general Secretary Brian Strutton said: "We have today informed CHC of the result of this ballot, and we are hopeful the company will put an acceptable offer on the table before we have to act on the mandate we received today."

Industrial action could be taken on dates to be announced over the period from May 21 to November 5.

CHC Scotia pilots are based at Aberdeen, Humberside, Norwich and Sumburgh. There was a 77% ballot turnout among the union members.

