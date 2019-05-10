Smoke seen billowing over Aberdeen from fire at the old Victoria Road Primary School.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6035041934001-huge-blaze-breaks-out-at-former-primary-school.jpg" />

A huge blaze has broken out at an old primary school in Aberdeen.

Fire crews were called to Victoria Road Primary School in Torry just after 9am on Friday.

Thick black smoke can be seen for miles as it engulfs the city's skyline.

The old school is currently being transformed into housing association flats.

Victoria Road in Torry has been closed in both directions while firefighters deal with the incident.

Drivers have been advised to avoid Abbey Road which has also been closed.

First Aberdeen and Stagecoach services in the area are also being diverted.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the blaze after it was reported to them at 9.20am.

The historic school, which was first built in 1878, closed its doors in 2008.

Last year the Torry Development Group and Grampian Housing Association were selected to be preferred bidders for the site.

The groups now plan to convert the old school, which survived a bombing during the Second World War, into affordable housing.

