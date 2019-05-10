Mum who refunded £300,000 for cancer treatment dies

Roz Paterson repaid the crowdfunded money after receiving treatment on the NHS.

Roz with her husband Malcolm and children David and Thea. Paterson Family

A mum who refunded more than £300,000 she raised for life-saving cancer treatment has died.

Roz Paterson, from Beauly in the Highlands, lost her battle against the disease at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Monday.

Roz, 52, launched the fundraising campaign for treatment in the US after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer.

She had raised £320,000 of her half-a-million pound target when she was told the NHS in England would fund her care.

In an interview with STV News in January, the journalist vowed to refund the money or donate it to cancer causes.

A post on her blog read: "She gave it her best shot. She went down fighting. It was peaceful at the end. Well, matter of fact, she did, she did, and it was.

"She was the most courageous person I've ever known. I'll repeat that: she was the most courageous person I've ever known.

"And throughout all that time, those long weeks and months of holding on and trying to keep your dinner down as The Rollercoaster lurched and careened every which way, I never saw her ready to give up. Never."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.