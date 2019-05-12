Man rescued from rocks after getting stranded in harbour

Lifeboat crews were called to Peterhead marina at around 8.05am .

Coastguard: Man rescued from rocks. RNLI

A man had to be rescued after he became stranded on rocks in Aberdeenshire.

Lifeboat crews were called to Peterhead marina at around 8.05am to reports of a man in distress.

The casualty was safely recovered from the rocks by the emergency responders and taken to the lifeboat.

They returned to Peterhead South harbour at 8.50am and the casualty was handed into the care of the coastguard.

