Road closed after ten-year-old boy struck by car

The boy was hit by the car at around 2.40pm on Sunday.

Emergency services are at the scene. Scottish Ambulance Service

A busy road has been closed after a ten-year-old boy was struck by a car.

Emergency services raced to the scene on Garthdee Road, Aberdeen at around 2.40pm on Sunday after the incident was reported.

It is believed that the boy was on a bicycle when he was hit.

Officers remain at the scene as investigations are carried out.

The extent of the child's injuries are not yet known.

Police have told motorists that there is currently no access to Asda and B&Q from Garthdee Road and advised that they use another route if possible.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to reports of a boy, 10, being hit by a car on Garthdee Road in Aberdeen around 2.40pm this afternoon.

"Officers remain at the scene at this time.

"We are advising motorists that Garthdee Road access to Asda and B&Q is currently closed.

"This is to allow emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident.

"Please take alternate routes while the incident is being dealt with."

