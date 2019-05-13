Pensioner charged after nine-year-old boy hit by car

The schoolboy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision on Sunday.

Aberdeen: The incident happened on Garthdee Road.

A 73-year-old man has been charged after a schoolboy was knocked down while riding a bicycle.

The nine-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision, which happened in the city's Garthdee Road at around 2.35pm on Sunday. His injuries were not serious.

The pensioner, who was behind the wheel of a grey Volkswagen Passat, has been accused of careless driving.

Following the incident, the road was closed for investigation works to be carried out.

Police constable Allen Begg said: "We are grateful to members of the public for their assistance and for their patience while the road was briefly closed."

