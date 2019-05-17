Two teenagers charged over trolling of disabled six-year-old

The girl's mum complained after pictures were doctored and posted on social media.

Charged: Two teens have been accused of creating offensive images. Pixabay

Two teenagers have been charged over the online trolling of a six-year-old disabled girl.

The girl's mother, from Aberdeenshire, complained to police after being made aware of offensive images circulating online of her daughter.

The pictures - which were allegedly doctored and shared by secondary school pupils - show the youngster superimposed on a motorway, lying in a disabled parking space and on a movie poster.

Initially it was agreed that action would be taken by the school, however Police Scotland has now confirmed two youths aged 14 and 15 have been charged with a communications offence.

Inspector Andy Scott said: "A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

"Let me stress once again that all agreed action taken up to this point in conjunction with our partners and parents was genuinely believed to be the best course, and the approach was explained to all those involved.

"Police Scotland is committed to supporting schools to ensure young people know that their actions online can have severe consequences and we take every complaint that is reported to us seriously."

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said the school had been made aware of the incident and met with the parents of the children accused of making the images.

The council added: "We take allegations of bullying extremely seriously.

"In general terms, we raise awareness of anti-bullying and staying safe online through school assemblies, content in the curriculum and after-school activities.

"Any parent who has a concern should raise it with the school as soon as possible."

