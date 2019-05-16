Memorial unveiled commemorating Scotland's dogs of war

The sculpture has been installed at East Haven beach in Angus where the dogs were trained for WW1.

Airedale terrier: The sculpture has been funded by donations.

A new memorial has been unveiled commemorating Scotland's dogs of war.

The sculpture, funded by donations from around the world, has been installed at East Haven beach in Angus where Airedale terrier's were trained for WW1 in the early 1900s.

Carved from a 30 tonne block of granite making it one of the largest of its kind in the UK, the monument depicts the dogs on the frontline.

Locals would act as injured soldiers for the dogs to find and the government was soon convinced Airedale terriers made the perfect war hounds.

Wendy Turner, of the Airedale Terrier Club of Scotland, spoke of her delight at the creation.

She said: "2000 Airdales were in WW1 and that's stemmed from Angus.

"At first for the British Red Cross, they would carry panniers with first aid equipment.

"They would also go onto the battlefield for wounded soldiers rather than dead soldiers - people that could still be helped. They would bring back a cap or anything that they could show they found a soldier who was alive, take it back to the stretcher bearers and they would follow the dogs out to collect the person.

"They were so good at what they were doing that the British army took notice and asked for them to be trained for them.

"They were used for carrying messages and also carried first aid supplies as well as being guard dogs. They were also used by the Russian army and the German army."

Dogs: The terriers were used in WW1.

Ms Turner described the monument as "absolutely wonderful" after its unveiling.

"Everyone knows terriers are the most tenacious dogs," she said.

"These dogs are called the king of the terriers because they're the biggest terrier so they were the strongest ones of the breed. They are very determined dogs - once they have an idea in their heads they follow through.

"I think the sculpture is absolute wonderful. Bruce Walker put a lot of work into it and it looks beautiful."