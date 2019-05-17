School reopens six months after cash woes forced closure

The renamed Butterstone House School in Perthshire educates children with additional needs.

The New School: Set to reopen as Butterstone House School.

By Haley Bouma and Peter Cassidy

A school for children with additional needs is set to reopen six months after it was forced to close.

The New School at Butterstone, near Dunkeld in Perthshire, shut its doors in November citing financial troubles.

The renamed Butterstone House School will officially open to pupils with special needs on Monday.

Specialist education and care provider Moore House will operate the school and initially take on 12 day students over the coming weeks.

It plans to eventually create day and residential places for up to 30 pupils, working alongside Perth and Kinross Council and other local authorities in Scotland.

Patricia Sheridan, founder and managing director of Moore House, said: "Moore House and Butterstone House are entering into a partnership which we hope will not only give back the service that was lost but will continue to develop care and education services for children throughout Scotland."

Anne Gibson, Moore House CEO, said: "We are looking forward to building on young people's progress and to providing a full range of curriculum opportunities that will enable them to achieve success in their lives.

"Through effective partnership with our colleagues in Perth and Kinross Council, we will ensure that students experience a positive transition back to school and achieve the best possible outcomes."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.