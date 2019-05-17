Passenger dies and two others injured in head-on car crash

Margaret Innes died in the collision on the B9022 between Portsoy and Huntly in Aberdeenshire.

Crash: The road was closed for several hours.

A passenger has died and two others have been seriously injured in a head-on car crash.

Margaret Innes died in the collision on the B9022 between Portsoy and Huntly in Aberdeenshire at 3.15pm on Thursday.

The 83-year-old, from Cullen, who was a passenger in a grey Citroën C3, was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin but later died.

The 82-year-old driver and a woman, aged 32, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, both remain in a serious condition.

Sergeant Colin Matheson said, "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Innes and the other people involved in this collision at this very sad time.

"Enquiries into the incident continue and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the Police to get in touch by calling 101."

