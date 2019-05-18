  • STV
  • MySTV

Farmer speaks out about mental health stigma in the industry

Steven Brown

For 30 years Kevin Gilbert has suffered from depression after taking over the family farm.

Speaking out: Farmer Kevin Gilbert suffers from depression.
Speaking out: Farmer Kevin Gilbert suffers from depression. STV

For 30 years Kevin Gilbert has suffered from depression.

It manifests itself mainly during the winter months and has been "on and off" for three decades.

When he returned to his family farm at the age of 22, his father was in the final stages of liver cancer.

Mr Gilbert said: "He only survived another eight weeks and he was a first-generation farmer and he'd built up quite a large business and I found it quite a struggle to manage the farm all of a sudden."

Although there was no pressure to take over the farm, Mr Gilbert struggled for years with only his close family and friends knowing.

Working in isolation and the volatility of the livelihood they're involved in, mean many farmers struggle with their mental health.

Mr Gilbert said: "There's pressure from all sides, poor margins and there is always weather problems.

"It is a business and there are bills throughout the year and the nature of farming, especially livestock farming, there is a lumpiness in the income.

"You've only got income at certain times of the year; that can be a struggle."

Many farmers are seeking help for their mental health but the statistics put into sharp focus the challenge that remains for the industry.

According to the rural charity Farm Safety Foundation, on average one farmer in the UK every week will take their own life.

Four out of five farmers under the age of 40-years-old believe mental health is the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today.

Mr Gilbert believes there is a stigma surrounding it.

He said: "Back a few years people didn't speak about cancer and now everyone is quite open about cancer, but still now there is a lack of openness about mental health and I still think there is a stigma there."

It was that "lack of openness" that has led to Mr Gilbert speaking out and encouraging others to seek help and not to suffer in silence.

Like all society, the struggle with mental health cuts across the farming divides: Young and old, small scale and large, and family farms and first-generation farmers.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers has now launched Are Ewe Okay? - a campaign which aims to tackle the stigma and get young people and their families to open up about their mental health.

The National Rural Mental Health Forum was also created to help tackle the issue in some of Scotland's most remote communities.

Its convener, Jim Hume, said often living in a rural location can mean getting help can be more challenging.

He said: "You can be quite far away from some services and there is a lack of anonymity, where people know your own business can mean that farmers can feel unable to come forward in their communities."

He also believes others have a duty to look out for the signs.

He added: "If you see behaviour changes in some of your friends or colleagues don't be frightened to approach them and ask if they're okay.

"We can all do a little bit to help to tackle mental health in rural Scotland."

The overall illness rate for agricultural workers is more than 40% higher than the industry average.

There is little doubt it can be a dangerous and difficult business.

As an industry it has some serious challenges ahead, but tackling its relationship with mental health might be one of its biggest yet.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.