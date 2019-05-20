RAF jets avoided collision after pilot's last-second check

One of the jets flew an unexpected course before incident near Lossiemouth base.

Lossiemouth: The collision was avoided at the last moment. Geograph

Two RAF jets avoided a collision near their Lossiemouth base only because one of the pilots checked their navigation system at the last second.

A report into the incident on December 19 last year found that the Typhoon jets flew in close proximity of each other at around 4.38pm.

The pair were coming in to land in dark conditions when one of the jets flew an unexpected course.

The risk of collision was described as "high", according to the UK Airprox Board.

The report also found that neither jet had a functioning data link, which would have alerted the crews to the possibility of a collision.

