RAF jets avoided collision after pilot's last-second check
One of the jets flew an unexpected course before incident near Lossiemouth base.
Two RAF jets avoided a collision near their Lossiemouth base only because one of the pilots checked their navigation system at the last second.
A report into the incident on December 19 last year found that the Typhoon jets flew in close proximity of each other at around 4.38pm.
The pair were coming in to land in dark conditions when one of the jets flew an unexpected course.
The risk of collision was described as "high", according to the UK Airprox Board.
The report also found that neither jet had a functioning data link, which would have alerted the crews to the possibility of a collision.
