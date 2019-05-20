  • STV
  • MySTV

Man chopped off woman's hand and hid it in mum's freezer

STV

Stephen Brisbane left disabled Sandra McGowan lying unconscious on her bedroom floor in Dundee.

Stephen Brisbane: He hid the hand in his mum's freezer.
Stephen Brisbane: He hid the hand in his mum's freezer. Police Scotland / STV

A man chopped off a disabled woman's hand and hid it in his mum's freezer.

Stephen Brisbane left his 64-year-old victim Sandra McGowan lying unconscious on her bedroom floor in Dundee.

The 34-year-old chopped off her hand, put it in a carrier bag and then put in his mum's freezer.

Minutes later it was discovered in one of the freezer drawers by his sister who phoned the police.

Victim Miss McGowan, who was in a wheelchair after suffering a stroke 14 years ago which left the left side of her body paralysed, let Brisbane into her home using a remote key fob after he knocked on her door.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard said: "She believed it was later and believed it was her carer who usually arrived first thing in the morning.

"She used a remote controlled electronic key fob to open the door as she lay in bed.

"The accused walked up, gave her a cuddle, told her his name was Stephen and offered to make her a cup of tea."

'The accused walked up, gave her a cuddle, told her his name was Stephen and offered to make her a cup of tea.'
Prosecutor Richard Goddard

Ms McGowan could hear cupboards opening and closing in the kitchen and moved herself into her wheelchair and found the accused looking in her freezer.

She had her back to Brisbane who had grabbed a knife before taking hold of her. There was a brief struggle and she fell from her wheelchair.

Mr Goddard said: "As she fell her right arm was raised and Brisbane seized her right wrist. She saw he had a knife in his hand. He then started to cut her right wrist and she lost consciousness.

"Around two hours later she regained consciousness and saw her right hand was gone."

The court heard she tried to get up from the floor by putting her feet under the bed, but was only able to get to a seated position. She called for help, but no one heard her cries.

When her carer and a district nurse arrived they were unable to get into the house and called the police. They forced their way into the bungalow and found Ms McGowan in her bedroom. She was covered in blood and so was the room.

A seven-hour operation to try to reattach the hand was performed, without success.

Mr Goddard said: "She was previously able to feed herself, shop for herself, live by herself and enjoy independence. She routinely attended clubs and met friends. She is now unable to do any of these things unassisted. She is now in a care home and requires 24-hour assistance."

'She is now unable to do any of these things unassisted. She is now in a care home and requires 24-hour assistance.'
Prosecutor Richard Goddard

Brisbane admitted entering Ms McGowan's home on South Road, Dundee, on February 14 last year and assaulting her to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and to the danger of her life.

Judge Johanna Johnston told Brisbane: "You have accepted your responsibility for an horrific attack on a very vulnerable woman. It has had a very deep effect on the woman. She is now reliant on others."

Psychiatrist Dr Doig believes Brisbane has a personality disorder and is of the opinion that any abnormal mental state at the time of the offence was more likely the consequence of drugs rather than a mental disorder.

Defence QC Mark Stewart said: "He thought he was suffering from a serious illness and said he had been advised by Barrack Obama to take crystal meth. He had been told it was the cure for his illness and could be extracted from the bones of human beings."

Judge Johnston deferred sentence on Brisbane until next month and ordered a risk assessment to be carried out into the risk he poses to the public.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.