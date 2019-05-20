Pensioner dies following car crash on major road
The 84-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday.
A pensioner has died following a crash on a major Aberdeenshire road.
The 84-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene after the one car crash involving a gold coloured Hinda CRV.
The incident took place on the A97 road near Gartly, Huntly at around 12.45pm on Monday.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: "Sadly a man has died following the collision on the A97. We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle beforehand, to contact Police Scotland on 101."
