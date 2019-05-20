Pensioner dies following car crash on major road

The 84-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday.

Fatal: Man died in crash. Scottish Ambulance Service

A pensioner has died following a crash on a major Aberdeenshire road.

The 84-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene after the one car crash involving a gold coloured Hinda CRV.

The incident took place on the A97 road near Gartly, Huntly at around 12.45pm on Monday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: "Sadly a man has died following the collision on the A97. We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle beforehand, to contact Police Scotland on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.