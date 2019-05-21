  • STV
Graffiti sprayed on mosque walls in hate-fuelled attack

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Elgin mosque was targeted on Monday evening during the holy month of Ramadan.

Graffiti: The mosque was targeted on Monday evening.
Offensive graffiti has been daubed on the walls of a mosque in Moray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Elgin Mosque said it has been subject to "a vile act of vandalism" after discovering the graffiti.

The slurs covered the windows, front wall and the mosque's sign.

It is thought the vandalism took place on Monday evening around 11pm.

A spokesperson from Elgin Mosque said: "Worshippers were shocked to see such hateful act as they were going into the mosque in this holy month of Ramadan to offer their evening prayers."

Police are investigating and extensive enquiries including a search of the area is under way.

Officers are keen to identify and trace a man who was seen in the area at the time.

He is described as white, aged 30 to 40, around 5ft 10 in height, of a slim build with short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans and potentially a dark hooded top.

Detective Inspector Martin MacDougall said: "Crimes of this nature are completely unacceptable. There is absolutely no place for it in our communities and a number of enquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible.

"We are in contact with the mosque and patrols will be increased in the area while our investigation continues.

"I appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact police as soon as possible, particularly anyone who was in the area last night and saw any suspicious activity or people."

'This is an abhorrent attack on our local Muslim community in this the month of Ramadan and it is more important than ever that we all stand together and speak out against such senseless and racist vandalism.'
Richard Lochhead MSP

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead condemned the attack on the mosque.

"I was disgusted and saddened to hear of the vandalism at Elgin Mosque last night just around the corner from my own office," said Mr Lochhead.

"This is an abhorrent attack on our local Muslim community in this the month of Ramadan and it is more important than ever that we all stand together and speak out against such senseless and racist vandalism.

"I hope the mosque can take comfort from the fact that the community is rallying round and uniting in condemnation of this mindless act with people volunteering to clean up the graffiti.

"I urge anyone who knows who may be responsible to contact Police Scotland."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.