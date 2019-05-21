Man cleared of murdering sister and dumping body at road

Jordan Johnstone was acquitted of killing Annalise at the Maggie's Wall Memorial in Perthshire.

Annalise Johnstone: Her body was found at the side of a road.

A man has been cleared of murdering his sister and dumping her body at the side of a road.

Jordan Johnstone was acquitted of killing Annalise at the Maggie's Wall Memorial near Dunning, Perthshire.

The 22-year-old was said to have suffered a deep puncture wound to her neck which severed vital veins and arteries and caused her to die within a few minutes.

As well as murder, Johnstone had been accused of transporting his sister's body in a Ford Galaxy from the memorial before leaving her behind a stone dyke at the side of the B8062.

But he was found not proven of murder following a majority decision by a jury.

Angela Newlands, who was also accused, broke down in tears last week after being told there was insufficient evidence to convict her of killing the 22-year-old.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.