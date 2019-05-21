Protesters ejected from BP meeting after disrupting speech

A group of five campaigners started shouting while chief executive Bob Dudley started his speech.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6039360508001-protesters-carried-out-of-bp-agm-after-disrupting-speech.jpg" />

Climate change protesters have been removed from BP's Annual General Meeting in Aberdeen.

A group of five campaigners were escorted out by security as chief executive Bob Dudley started his speech.

Protesters shouted "this is a crime scene" and "this is a climate emergency" as some were carried out, with alarms also set off in the process.

The disruption follows a number of climate change protesters who gathered outside the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre on Tuesday morning.

Dozens gathered outside the AGM with placards. STV

Brandishing placards and banners, the group from various environmental organisations gathered outside the AGM, calling on the oil giant to move away from fossil fuels to help tackle climate change.

Caroline Rance, from Friends of the Earth said: "We're here to call time on BP's damaging activities that are both fueling the climate crisis and devastating communities around the world in the places where BP are actively drilling for oil and gas on the ground."

BP said during the AGM that they are committed to tackling climate change.

