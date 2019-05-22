  • STV
  • MySTV

Suicidal patients 'not taken seriously' by NHS board

STV

A report found NHS Tayside mental health services had a 'lack of adequate risk assessment'.

Report: Suicidal patients were 'not taken seriously'.
Report: Suicidal patients were 'not taken seriously'. Unsplash/Nik Shuliahin

Suicidal patients were "not taken seriously" by health workers in NHS Tayside unless they had made a "serious attempt to take their own life", a report has found.

An interim report into mental health services in the area highlighted a "lack of adequate risk assessment".

Patients can wait as long as a year for treatment even after being assessed by mental health services.

The report also said staff "seem unable to control the availability and use of illegal drugs" within inpatient treatment centres - with both staff and the families of patients reporting seeing drugs being delivered, sold and taken within the Carseview Centre in Dundee.

An independent inquiry into mental health services in NHS Tayside was set up after concerns were raised by families about the level of care provided.

Inquiry chairman David Strang said there was now a "real opportunity" for the health board to "transform its provision of comprehensive mental health services to meet the needs of all people".

The former chief inspector of prisons in Scotland was given the job in July last year and since then the inquiry has been in contact with 1,310 people and received more than 200 submissions.

The interim report noted a series of concerns about services in the area, saying the centralisation of out of hours care to Carseview has "had a detrimental effect" on patients suffering from a mental health crisis

'Patients report telling staff they were suicidal but the risk was not taken seriously until they made a serious attempt to take their own life.'
Interim report

It stated: "Many patients report that in the early crisis assessment, there is a lack of adequate risk assessment in their risk management plans.

"Patients report telling staff they were suicidal but the risk was not taken seriously until they made a serious attempt to take their own life. Patients are sometimes left to get the support they need from their family during a crisis."

Staff on in-patient wards "voiced concerns about the overuse of restraint" on patients, the report said, adding some staff were "reportedly aggressive both verbally and physically" when restraining patients.

The report also highlighted the shortage of psychiatrists and the impact this has on both staff and patients.

The use of locums "has in some cases resulted in patients not seeing the same consultant twice", it found, saying this is seen as a "never-ending circle of frustration by patients and families".

The report continued: "Several patients report having been treated by many different psychiatrists when engaged in mental health services and diagnoses may change as each consultant takes a professionally different view of a patient's presentation, which in turn results in changes to medication with associated side-effects."

Meanwhile, it said "staff can be unsettled by a frequent turnover of senior staff" adding that this situation "inevitably this results in inconsistencies in decision-making, delayed decision-making or even no decision-making".

Mental health services also showed "evidence of repeated poor practice, when lessons have not been learnt from previous incidents".

'It is absolutely vital that people using our mental health services, as well as those delivering our services, feel safe and know they will receive the right help, in the right place when they need it.'
Clare Haughey, mental health minister

The report said: "In NHS Tayside there appears to be no central point where the lessons and recommendations from adverse event reviews are considered, either within the immediate context of the event itself or organisationally across NHS Tayside's mental health service as a whole.

"This represents a major lost opportunity for organisational learning and improvement."

Mental health minister Clare Haughey said Mr Strang's report had "highlighted several areas where NHS Tayside needs to take urgent action to significantly improve services".

She said: "It is absolutely vital that people using our mental health services, as well as those delivering our services, feel safe and know they will receive the right help, in the right place when they need it.

"The health board commissioned this independent inquiry in response to concerns about both the quality of, and access to, mental health services in Tayside and it is now imperative that the board immediately act on the findings of this interim report."

NHS Tayside bosses have already assured her "immediate action" will be taken, Ms Haughey said.

She said the Scottish Government was also setting up a national Quality and Safety Board for Mental Health to ensure "the issues raised in Tayside are not present elsewhere".

Ms Haughey pledged: "In addition, when the inquiry concludes its work, I will ensure that the lessons learned and its recommendations will be shared widely across Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.