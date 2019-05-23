  • STV
Fit fine! Doric phrases brought to life for arts festival

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Look Again will take the public's favourite phrases and project them onto the Music Hall.

Doric: Is a dialect spoken across north-east Scotland. STV

Doric phrases will be brought to life as part of a digital project during an annual festival of visual art and design in Aberdeen.

Glisk, meaning 'a passing glance' in Doric, is an interactive project by creative agency, Design and Code, which invites the public to submit and vote for their favourite phrases in the local dialect.

The eye-catching animated motion graphics will be projected onto the the big screen of the Music Hall's entrance as part of Look Again 2019.

Working with Look Again's headline artist and renowned designer Morag Myerscough, the project will explore traditional and contemporary uses of the dialect, bringing together local history and 'new narratives', aligned to the theme of this year's festival.

Colin Leonard, Creative Director at Design and Code, commented: "We merge creativity and technology throughout our work, the floor-to-ceiling screen at the Music Hall gives us an opportunity to experiment with this.

"It's also an opportunity to collaborate directly with the public, and display traditional and contemporary uses of our local dialect."

Look Again co-director, Hilary Nicoll, commented: "This project really encapsulates what it is we are trying to do at Look Again, shining a light on creative talent in the city and making art accessible for everyone.

"The Doric dialect is well loved in the North-east. It will be great to see it afresh in this colourful contemporary form."

What is Doric?

Doric is a dialect spoken across the north-east of Scotland.

Perhaps most predominantly associated with Aberdeen, Doric is spoken across the city and Aberdeenshire, with differing versions spoken in Moray, Buchan and Banffshire.

Doric was originally used as a term to refer to all dialects of Lowland Scots, but during the 20th century it became increasingly associated with Mid Northern Scots.

Its origins possibly began as a reference to the dialect spoken by Dorians, based on the Ancient Greek language. It is thought Greek Dorians living in rural areas spoke with a harsh pronunciation in comparison to the Attic spoken in Athens.

Contrasted with the anglicised speech of those from Edinburgh which would be compared with Attic, Doric was classed as a rural dialect. It appears the name stuck thereafter.

Doric has been a large part of the area's culture, with novelist Lewis Grassic Gibbon writing his trilogy A Scots Quair in the dialect to depict the lives of his characters in the early 20th century in a farming community.

Comedy is often linked with Doric, with groups such as Scotland the What? and The Flying Pigs creating sketches and songs which poke fun at the dialect and it's confusing spellings on television, radio and on stage.

What are some typical Doric phrases?

Fit like? - How are you doing?

Dinna fash yersel - Don't worry yourself

A cal, dreich day - A cold and dreary day

Affa bonnie - Really lovely or beautiful

Far hiv ye bin? - Where have you been?

