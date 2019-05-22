Man arrested after Mosque vandalised with far-right graffiti

Police have confirmed that a 42-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mosque: Targeted by vandals. Elgin Mosque

A man has been arrested after a Mosque in Elgin was covered in far-right and Islamophobic graffiti.

A swastika sign and offensive slogans such as "Allah is a Paedo" were daubed on the walls of the place of worship on Monday.

The slurs covered the windows, front wall and the mosque's sign.

Police have now arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Officers investigating the vandalism say enquires are ongoing.

On Monday a spokesperson from Elgin Mosque said: "Worshippers were shocked to see such hateful act as they were going into the mosque in this holy month of Ramadan to offer their evening prayers."

