Residents evacuated after blaze rips through houses

The fire happened on Blackthorn Place in Blairgowrie, Fife, on Thursday morning.

Fire: Residents were evacuated. STV

Residents have been evacuated after a fire ripped through houses.

The blaze happened on Blackthorn Place in Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross, at 4.30am on Thursday.

A steel cabin went up in flames before the fire then spread to a block of four homes.

Residents have been evacuated as a precaution but no one has been injured.

Officers have cordoned off the street while crews tackle the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The fire started in a steel cabin and then spread through the roof of the first property. Two out of the four homes in the block have been affected.

"The fire has now been extinguished but we remain at the scene.

"The gas and electricity have also been isolated for safety."