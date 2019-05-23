Van driver smashes into Tesco 'to avoid hitting animal'

The vehicle struck the supermarket and part of a Bank of Scotland building in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Damage: The van smashed into the Tesco store STV

A van has smashed into a Tesco store front on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The vehicle struck the supermarket and part of the Bank of Scotland building in North Deeside Road, Cults, at around 5.25am on Thursday morning.

STV News understands the driver of the van swerved to avoid hitting an animal on the road.

Police Scotland attended the scene and the road was closed for several hours.

Officers confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson said: "An RTC involving a van on North Deeside Road was reported shortly after 5:25am.

"The van collided with Tesco and Bank of Scotland.

"No reported injuries.

"Road was closed to allow for vehicle recovery and re-opened at 7:45am."

