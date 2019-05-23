Police station set for new lease of life as holiday cottage
Portsoy police station would become tourist accommodation under plans submitted to the council.
Arresting plans have been submitted to transform an old police station into a holiday cottage.
The fresh vision for the former Portsoy police station in Aberdeenshire would see it opened up to tourists.
Aberdeenshire Council is now considering the plans, which have been put forward by a married couple who bought the property.
They purchased it with a view to creating holiday accommodation in the harbour town which hosts the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival every June.
Architect Ross Cowie told the council that although the building is in "reasonably good condition", a number of outbuildings were in a serious state of disrepair and permission was being sought to demolish them.
Other works include removal of a chimney, installation of two rooflights, replacement windows and doors and creation of four new windows.
Story by local democracy reporter Ken Duncan
