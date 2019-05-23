Man in court charged over graffiti attack on mosque

Mark McPherson, 42, is charged with malicious mischief and breaching bail conditions.

Mosque: Vandalised with offensive slogans. Elgin Mosque

A man has appeared in court accused of vandalising a mosque in Moray.

Mark McPherson, from Elgin, is charged with malicious mischief and breaching bail conditions.

Far right imagery and offensive slogans, including a swastika, were spray painted on the walls and windows of the place of worship on Monday.

The 42-year-old suspect has been released on bail and will appear again at a later date pending further examinations.

