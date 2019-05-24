  • STV
Glasgow and Aberdeen airport staff confirm two-day strike

Jenness Mitchell

Workers to take industrial action on June 7 and 10 in long-running row over pay and pensions.


Strike: Workers at Aberdeen Airport will take industrial action. Pixabay

Workers at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports will strike for two days next month.

Members of Unite the union voted to take the industrial action over a pay and pension dispute and will strike on June 7 and 10 from 4am until 4pm.

Both airports insisted they were working to ensure it was "business as usual" for passengers on those days.

The walkout comes after a breakdown in talks between the union and AGS Airports Ltd - which owns both hubs.

In Aberdeen, more than 88% of Unite members employed by AGS who took part in the ballot voted to take the action.

Industrial action was previously postponed following negotiations through reconciliation service ACAS, however talks later collapsed over pensions.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "Unite members at Aberdeen Airport will join those at Glasgow Airport taking industrial action to fight against this coordinated attack by AGS on our members' pension scheme.

"We have repeatedly warned AGS that if they do not keep to the agreements they made with us then industrial action would be inevitable.

"Industrial action is now set for June and further dates will be forthcoming causing widespread disruption during the summer period due to the broken promises of AGS."

AGS said it was "extremely disappointed" in the union's decision to go-ahead with the strikes.

They stated: "We made a significant improvement on our initial pay offer which was increased from 1.8% to 3% in line with their demands. This was rejected by the trade unions without further consulting their members.

"In regards to our final salary pension scheme, it is simply unaffordable with the cost to the company due to rise to 24.7% per employee.

"We tabled a generous compensation package for the remaining members which again was rejected by unions without further consulting their members.

"As always, we remain open to continuing dialogue, however, we will now put our robust contingency plans in place to ensure it will be business as usual at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports for our passengers and airlines on both Friday and Monday, June 7 and 10."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.