McDonald's restaurant destroyed after car fire at drive-thru
By Andy McLaren and Haley Bouma
A McDonald's has been destroyed after a car went up in flames at its drive-thru.
The fire happened at the fast food restaurant in Elgin, Moray, at 11pm on Saturday.
A car went up in flames before the blaze spread to the restaurant, causing significant damage.
The McDonald's has been closed until further notice.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 11pm after a car was on fire near the McDonald's in Elgin.
"The fire later spread to the restaurant nearby.
"There were three pumps in attendance with 16 firefighters.
"No one was injured."