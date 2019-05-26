McDonald's restaurant destroyed after car fire at drive-thru

The blaze happened at the fast food restaurant in Elgin, Moray, at 11pm on Saturday.

McDonald's: The restaurant has been closed. Aidan Stephen

By Andy McLaren and Haley Bouma

A McDonald's has been destroyed after a car went up in flames at its drive-thru.



A car went up in flames before the blaze spread to the restaurant, causing significant damage.

The McDonald's has been closed until further notice.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 11pm after a car was on fire near the McDonald's in Elgin.

"The fire later spread to the restaurant nearby.

"There were three pumps in attendance with 16 firefighters.

"No one was injured."