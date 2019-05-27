Missing Scots diver found dead 170ft underwater in Spain

Phillip Evans, from Balmedie in Aberdeenshire, had been missing since Thursday near Murcia.

Phillip Evans: His family have been left devastated.

A Scot has been found dead underwater after getting separated from a diving school in Spain.

Phillip Evans, from Balmedie in Aberdeenshire, had been missing since Thursday after getting lost during an excursion off the coast of Murcia.

A major sea and air search was carried out before teams found his body 170ft under water on Friday.

His family said they were devastated at the discovery.

In a message on social media, they said: "To our family and friends, we are devastated to let you all know Phillip went diving and didn't come home. He died doing something he loved."

A British Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman added: "We are in contact with Spanish police following the death of a British man in Spain and have offered support to his family."

The search included the coastguard, the Red Cross, police teams and the Spanish Navy.

The regional government said it had pledged "all the state's resources" in a bid to find the diver.