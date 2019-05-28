Police officers 'stabbed with syringe' at high rise flats

Two officers were taken to hospital after the incident in Dundee on Monday morning.

Dundee: Hilltown Court. Google 2019

Two police officers were taken to hospital after an alleged syringe attack at a block of flats in Dundee.

The incident took place at Hilltown Court on Monday morning after police were called out to attend a disturbance at the high rise flats just before 7am.

A 31-year-old woman has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm that a 31-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a disturbance in the Hilltown area of Dundee at 6.50am on Monday May 27.

"She is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

"Two officers were injured as a result of the disturbance and taken to Ninewells hospital for treatment."

