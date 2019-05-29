Pensioner robbed by fake carer during bogus home visit

A woman made off with the 87-year-old man's cash and medication in Invergowrie on Tuesday morning.

Robbery: The 87-year-old was targeted on Tuesday. STV

A pensioner has been robbed of money and medication by a woman posing as his daily home carer in Perth and Kinross.

The 87-year-old man was targeted at his house in Hunters Crescent, Invergowrie, at around 5.30am on Tuesday.

After the woman gained entry to his house she kept up the pretence of being a carer and carried out some general tasks before stealing quantities of cash and medication along with other items before leaving a short time later.

The deception was discovered when his genuine daily carers arrived later in that morning.

Officers investigating the incident are now looking to trace a woman described as white, aged between 25 and 40 with long blonde hair, who was wearing a white and black checked jacket or blazer, white t-shirt and light blue jeans.

She is thought to have been driving a silver or grey Vauxhall Corsa which has been seen on local CCTV.

Anyone with information regarding this or could potentially assist the investigation should contact police on 101.

