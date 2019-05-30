Woman taken to hospital after gas explosion in house
The 43-year-old was injured in the blast in Aberdeen, which was caused by a faulty boiler.
A woman has been injured in a gas explosion in a house in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to Sycamore Place in Ferryhill at 9.20pm on Wednesday.
A 43-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.
The explosion is believed to have been caused by a faulty boiler.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Two people managed to get themselves out of the house when we arrived.
"We cordoned off the property and isolated the gas supply until engineers arrived on the scene."