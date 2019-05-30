Killers who lured man to his death in car park attack jailed

Steven Donaldson was repeatedly stabbed before being bundled into a car and set on fire in Angus.

Steven Donaldson: The oil worker was stabbed and set on fire.

A woman and two men who killed a man by stabbing him 26 times before setting him on fire have been jailed.

Oil worker Steven Donaldson, 27, was knifed while his jaw was broken with a suspected baseball bat after being bundled into a car in Kirriemuir, Angus.

He tried to escape, but his spinal chord was severed in two places by a weapon such as a sword or a machete - and then both he and his car were set on fire last June.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, both 24, were each jailed for life with a minimum of 23 and 24 years after murdering Mr Donaldson.

Their co-accused and Mr Donaldson's ex-girlfriend, Tasmin Glass, 20, was sentenced to ten years in prison after being convicted of culpable homicide.

Killing: Steven Dickie, Callum Davidson and Tasmin Glass were found guilty.

Glass had lured her ex-boyfriend Mr Donaldson into the hands of Dickie and Davidson at a play park in Arbroath.

When his body was found at Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, he had suffered 26 stab wounds and his spinal chord had been severed in two places.

Chief inspector Andrew Patrick: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of Steven Donaldson, who was the innocent victim of this brutal murder.

"They have shown great bravery and dignity throughout their terrible ordeal.

Grave: Three people killed Steven Donaldson.

"I would also like to thank the community in Angus who have assisted us and shown patience while we carried out our investigation.

"There was understandably a considerable amount of concern following this horrific crime and we appreciate their cooperation while we conducted our enquiries.

"I hope they feel that bit safer knowing that these violent individuals are now off the streets."