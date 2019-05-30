Police dogs sniff out £34k of crack cocaine at station

A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Aberdeen over the drugs find.

The class A drugs were found at the station on Wednesday. Bernt Rostad Creative Commons (cropped)

A woman has been arrested after crack cocaine worth more than £34,000 was found at Aberdeen train station.

Police dogs helped detectives sniff out the class A drugs during an operation at the transport hub on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old woman from Birmingham was arrested and charged and is due to appear in court later.

Detective sergeant Andy Machray said: "Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities is a priority for officers every single day and that includes targeting the transport routes in and out of the north east.

"Earlier this month we carried out a successful operation at the train station with support from our colleagues at British Transport Police and we will continue to carry out disruption tactics like this to send a clear message that illegal substances are not welcome here."

