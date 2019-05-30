Scottish Olympian's medals stolen during house raid

Eilish McColgan has been left 'angry and upset' by the incident that took place on Wednesday.

McColgan: Medals stolen in raid.

Scots runner Eilish McColgan has hit out after several of her medals were stolen during a raid on her house in Manchester.

Thieves stole the 28-year-old's jewellery, British athletics medals and commemorative medals from Olympics and Commonwealth Games during the break in at Merston Drive, Didsbury on Wednesday.

McColgan, from Dundee, was in Stockholm, Sweden, at the time and only her dog, which was locked in the lounge, was in when the robbery took place.

She was informed of the incident by a family member who had been checking on her home, which she shares with partner Michael Rimmer.

Speaking of the incident in Twitter she said: "Upset and angry, our house has just been robbed.

"Michael left at 8am to join me in Stockholm and by the time his dad came round at 4pm it had been trashed.

"Dog is safe -they locked him in lounge.

"No idea what's stolen aside all my jewellery and a few medals."

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called shortly after 6pm on Wednesday May 29 2019 to a report of a burglary at a property on Merston Drive, Manchester.

"A rear window of the property was smashed and items stolen from inside.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesman also responded to McGolgan's claims that it took officers six hours after the incident was reported for police to arrive at her house.

A spokesman for the force said: "With thousands of fewer officers across Greater Manchester, increased complexity of demand and potential further cuts on the horizon, we have had to make changes to the way we work to meet the public's need.

"We are absolutely committed to reducing the impact of this reduction in police resources on the people of Greater Manchester and have transformed the way that we work to ensure we are providing the best possible service.

"When reports are made to police we make an assessment on how best to respond based on the threat, risk and harm posed to the public.

"The report is then assessed and depending on its severity, officers could be deployed immediately, later the same day or the call may be able to be resolved over the phone without having to send someone out.

"Inevitably, we have to make difficult decisions when prioritising calls to provide the right service to those who need it most."

