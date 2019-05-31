Fourteen people in hospital after blaze at block of flats

Fire crews battled flames at tenement building in Perth for three hours.

Blaze: Firefighters are at the scene. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Fourteen people have been taken to hospital following a fire in a tenement building.

Firefighters were tackling the blaze in Menzies Court, Perth, for around three hours from around 2.40am on Friday.

Fourteen people were helped out of the building before being taken to hospital by ambulance.



Incident manager Graham Smart said: "Operations control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames.

"Crews assisted 14 people from the building."

He added: "Crews left the scene at 5.35am after ensuring the area was made safe."

