  • STV
  • MySTV

City sets up 'dispersal zone' to force out troublemakers 

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Police response comes after increasing antisocial behaviour and vandalism in Aberdeen.

Zone: Groups may be asked to moved on outside Union Square.
Zone: Groups may be asked to moved on outside Union Square. Wikipedia

A zone in which police can force troublemakers to move on is being set up in Aberdeen.

The 'dispersal zone' aims to help tackle antisocial behaviour and disorder, giving police the power to ban people for 24 hours.

Officers can confront groups of two or more people and force them to leave Union Street, Bon Accord and Union Square shopping centres, Union Terrace and Market Street.

Anyone who refuses to comply or returns to the area within the timeframe could be arrested.

Police Scotland said it took the decision under the Antisocial Behaviour (Scotland) Act 2004 following a rise in antisocial behaviour, vandalism and assault by young people in the last few weeks.

'In the last few weeks we have seen a number of young people from across the north east in addition to those from Aberdeen congregating in the city centre and some have been choosing to engage in antisocial behaviour.'
Vicky Stables, Community Policing Team Inspector

It is expected to be in operation every day until the end of August between midday and midnight.

Community policing team Inspector Vicky Stables said: "The power of dispersal will only be used if it is believed that the presence or behaviour of groups has distressed members of the public.

"It is for the small minority who are intent on causing harm and distress to members of the public.

"We know the vast majority of people coming to Aberdeen city centre are doing so peacefully and this measure is just one that we can use to help protect the public from antisocial behaviour."

'[The zone] is for the small minority who are intent on causing harm and distress to members of the public.'
Vicky Stables, Community Policing Team Inspector

Aberdeen City Council public protection committee convener Councillor Jennifer Stewart said: "A small number of people have been responsible for antisocial and offending behaviour in recent months and we will always support robust action to help ensure the safety of all who live and visit our city centre.

"This order will help ensure all residents and visitors can enjoy their visit."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.