Record number of Kiltwalkers raise thousands for charity

The charity walking event in Aberdeen saw around 3200 participants take part.

Kiltwalk: More than £800,000 was raised for charity. Kiltwalk

A record number of people have taken part in the Kiltwalk in Aberdeen, raising more than £800,000 for charities across the north east.

Around 3200 walkers took to the streets of the city and parts of Aberdeenshire on Sunday to take part in walking events in aid of charity.

The 26-mile Mighty Stride saw 1650 walkers gather at Potarch Green in Banchory while 830 took part in the 15-mile Big Stroll at Crathes Castle.

Meanwhile more than 700 participants took on the five mile Wee Wander, with all walkers finishing at the Kiltwalk village at Duthie Park in Aberdeen.

Every £1 raised by walkers receives a 40% boost from Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation, with the total number raised more than £800,000.

Through their fundraising and walking efforts, Kiltwalkers in Aberdeen will raise approximately £600,000 which with the 40% boost, means the total will be over £800,000 going to charities across Scotland.

Paul Cooney, Kiltwalk CEO said: "The people of Aberdeen, city and Shire, have truly embraced Kiltwalk and it's reflected in the record-breaking numbers. The atmosphere created by our walkers, who are helping more than 300 charities, was very special and they didn't let the threat of rain spoil their day, nor their fundraising.

"A huge thank you on behalf of Sir Tom and all of us at Kiltwalk to the real heroes of today, our army of 3,200 Kiltwalkers."

'It is truly inspirational to see so many people from across the North East come together to support so many great charities making a difference to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.' Malcolm Buchanan, Royal Bank of Scotland

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland's Scotland board, said: "It is truly inspirational to see so many people from across the North East come together to support so many great charities making a difference to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"We are proud to be a partner of the Kiltwalk and have the opportunity to do our bit to help make this the biggest charitable mass participation event in Scotland.

"There is still time to take part in the remaining Kiltwalks in Dundee and Edinburgh and we would encourage everyone to get their boots on and get involved."

Leading out the Mighty Stride was 25-year-old Ben Lobban, who lost his brother Sam in 2018.

Raising funds for mental health charity, SAMH, Ben took on the Kiltwalk as a thank you for the work the charity carries out to help people with mental health issues across the country.

Gail Sangster, from Stonehaven, was out in front to lead the walkers for the Big Stroll, along with her husband, Bruce and seven of her friends and family. Her son, Finlay, was born at 28 weeks and suffers from Cerebral Palsy.

Since his birth, Gail, Bruce and their family have been fundraising for eponymous charity Finlay's Fund, raising over £100,000.

Walkers were treated and fuelled by Kiltwalk's official supermarket sponsor, ALDI, who provided snacks at the pit-stops along the way.

Last year, Kiltwalk raised over £5m for charities across Scotland, including Prostate Cancer UK, STV Children's Appeal, Calum's Cabin and Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland.

