Two arrested after £64,000 worth of cocaine seized in raid
Officers discovered the drugs after executing a search warrant in Aberdeen on Friday.
A man and woman have been arrested after £64,000 worth of cocaine was recovered in a police raid.
Officers discovered the drugs after executing a search warrant in the Stewart Terrace area of Aberdeen on Friday.
A 38-year-old man and 30-year-old woman are expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday in connection with alleged drug offences.
Detective sergeant Andy Machray said: "Thanks to information from our local communities, we can take action to remove illegal drugs from our streets.
"We will continue to take enforcement action against those involved in the supply of drugs and our message is simple - illegal drugs are not wanted here.
"I would urge anyone with information about the supply of drugs to contact us as this allows us to build a picture and enables us to take action."
If you have any information on illegal drugs in your area, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
