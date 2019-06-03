Two arrested after £64,000 worth of cocaine seized in raid

Officers discovered the drugs after executing a search warrant in Aberdeen on Friday.

Aberdeen: Police raided a property in Stewart Terrace. Google 2019

A man and woman have been arrested after £64,000 worth of cocaine was recovered in a police raid.

Officers discovered the drugs after executing a search warrant in the Stewart Terrace area of Aberdeen on Friday.

A 38-year-old man and 30-year-old woman are expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday in connection with alleged drug offences.

Detective sergeant Andy Machray said: "Thanks to information from our local communities, we can take action to remove illegal drugs from our streets.

"We will continue to take enforcement action against those involved in the supply of drugs and our message is simple - illegal drugs are not wanted here.

"I would urge anyone with information about the supply of drugs to contact us as this allows us to build a picture and enables us to take action."

If you have any information on illegal drugs in your area, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.