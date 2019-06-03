  • STV
  • MySTV

Horse trots down the aisle to receive church blessing

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Olly, a 25-year-old Belgian Warmblood, was brought into Garthdee Parish Church on Sunday.

A horse has received a blessing during a ceremony in an Aberdeen church.

Olly, a 25-year-old Belgian Warmblood, attended the special service Garthdee Parish Church on Sunday.

The horse was taken into the church, which is due to close, by its owner Lisa Watt and was blessed by Rev Dr Flora Munro.

Lisa decided to get Olly blessed after seeing a similar ceremony take place in the US where the blessing of animals is a long-held Christian tradition.

She said: "I heard about small animals getting blessed in churches, and he is getting older and Garthdee Church is my family church so I wanted him to be blessed there.

"And Garthdee doesn't have a big future ahead of it, it is due for closure.

"He is getting older, he is blind in one eye, he's got a squint pelvis, not got the best set of teeth, so I wanted to get it done before it was too late for both of us.

"I hired a lorry to take him down there, he hasn't travelled for 11 years but he walked on to the lorry perfectly and travelled perfect.

"He was a good boy.

'It is comforting to know that Olly has been blessed as I know now that he is secure.'
Lisa Watt

"We got to the church and the minister sang one hymn and then we came in and he got blessed, she blessed me as well, then we exited on another hymn.

"I was mesmerised by the surroundings so I was in shock during it but everyone was quite teary and stuff.

"For smaller animals it is quite common, for bigger ones not really but I think animals are spiritual anyway and I think it is important to get in touch with our spiritual side.

"It is comforting to know that Olly has been blessed as I know now that he is secure.

"He took it all in his stride yesterday but I think he is getting a bit fed up by it all now."

Pets are most commonly let to churches on October 4, the feast day of the Patron Saint of Animals, Saint Francis of Assisi, for a special ceremony known as the "Blessing of the Animals".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.