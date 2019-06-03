Man accused of putting one-year-old girl in tumble dryer

Thomas Dunn, 25, faces four charges of assaulting children at a flat in Arbroath.

Dundee Sheriff Court: Heard from first witness on Monday (file pic).

A man has gone on trial accused of putting a 13-month-old girl in a tumble dryer and then switching it on.

Thomas Dunn, 25, faces four charges of assault against two children at a flat in Arbroath, Angus, between 2015 and 2018.

On one occasion he is alleged to have put a toddler in a tumble dryer and closed the door, activating the drum and endangering her life.

A jury at Dundee Sheriff Court began hearing evidence in the case before Sheriff Alastair Brown on Monday.

The first witness, a woman who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said Dunn looked after her child on three occasions to give her a break.

Describing him as a friend, she said: "I felt like he was the only person who was helping me. I was really struggling.

"He was helping me. I felt like he was a support at that time."

Dunn denies assaulting one child between December 2017 and January 2018. He also denies assaulting another child between April 2015 and January 2018.

